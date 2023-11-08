Turner County Pheasant Hunt

Byron Nogelmeier has been spearheading the Turner County Youth Hunt for years. Here he is shown organizing the hunters and assigning mentors before the hunt (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor On Saturday, a record number of kids from across Turner County gathered together at Wings of Valor, to participate in the Annual Turner…
