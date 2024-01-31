Turner County rallies to help find missing child during harsh blizzard conditions

Jan 31, 2024 | Features, Home, News

photo by Monique R. Hurtado Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Footprints in the snow was the only lead the search and rescue team had to follow. The wind was not making it easy. The visibility was getting increasingly difficult. The wind was slowly erasing the footprints they so desperately needed to follow.The sun had already…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register