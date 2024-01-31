photo by Monique R. Hurtado Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Footprints in the snow was the only lead the search and rescue team had to follow. The wind was not making it easy. The visibility was getting increasingly difficult. The wind was slowly erasing the footprints they so desperately needed to follow.The sun had already…
Latest News
- Turner County rallies to help find missing child during harsh blizzard conditions
- December Movie Nights: A season of giving at Lund Theatre, Viborg
- How to throw your hat in the ring
- Irene-Wakonda selling honey made by the school’s bees
- IW’s Sherman attends SD Junior High Honor Choir
- Centerville, I-W students earn Outstanding Performer awards at one-act play competition
- Celebrating the Marion One Act success
- Lunch is served! Come and get it!
- Turner County homeschoolers learn the in’s & out’s of the Sheriff’s Office
- January 30 Commissioners’ Meeting