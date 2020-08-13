Turner County residents ranked third in predator tails

Dawn Rye | Writer

Raccoons, skunks, badger, opossum and red fox are all creatures the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) accept in their Nest Predator Bounty Program. The Nest Predator Bounty Program (NPBP) began on April 1 and ran until July 1 to ensure hunting and trapping for years to come. According to the Nest Predator Bounty website, 26,283 tails were submitted.

Conservation Officer Brian Humphry explained this is the second year the NPBP has been conducted. He said COVID did delay the turn-in process; however, residents could still hunt and trap.

He said the GFP capped the amount at $250,000 for the program. Humphry noted the pay out was $5.00 per tail collected by participants and each household could only receive up to $595.00.

He commented that Turner County residents turned in the third highest amount of predator tails. Humphry said this shows that residents were active in hunting and trapping. He explained when the tails were collected; raccoons were ranked the highest for the predators statewide.

“They are the most abundant and pretty easy to catch,” said Humphry.

He explained one of the goals for NPBP was to recruit new trappers and retain the current trappers. Humphry said GFP hopes to see increased nesting success of pheasants and ducks. He commented that hunting and trapping nest predators are a recreational opportunity that can be enjoyed by all ages.

