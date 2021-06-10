Used vehicle sales are on the rise

Dawn Rye | Writer

It’s no secret that car sales are highly competitive. This keeps dealerships on top of their game as they strive to offer impeccable service, work to maintain a selection of vehicles for sale and help customers achieve the best bang for their buck.

However, finding used vehicles is becoming increasingly tougher as fewer are available due to high demand. Used vehicle sales for this year are expected to rise by $39.3 million because of the issuance of stimulus money and tax refunds.

Owner Pat Benney of Benney Motors of Parker said their used car sales are up from last year.

“I think our car sales are up because of COVID. Last year people were staying home and not out buying cars,” commented Benney.

Parker Ford’s owner Curt Lukes explained his car sales are up 15 percent because the average vehicle on the road is over 13-years-old at 180,000 miles. Vehicle owners are driving the used cars longer and leaving some of them in bad condition.