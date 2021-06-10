Used vehicle sales are on the rise

By | Posted June 10th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer 

It’s no secret that car sales are highly competitive. This keeps dealerships on top of their game as they strive to offer impeccable service, work to maintain a selection of vehicles for sale and help customers achieve the best bang for their buck.

However, finding used vehicles is becoming increasingly tougher as fewer are available due to high demand. Used vehicle sales for this year are expected to rise by $39.3 million because of the issuance of stimulus money and tax refunds.

Owner Pat Benney of Benney Motors of Parker said their used car sales are up from last year. 

“I think our car sales are up because of COVID. Last year people were staying home and not out buying cars,” commented Benney. 

Parker Ford’s owner Curt Lukes explained his car sales are up 15 percent because the average vehicle on the road is over 13-years-old at 180,000 miles. Vehicle owners are driving the used cars longer and leaving some of them in bad condition. 

Comments are closed.

  • Looking ahead to summer sports

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many are heading to the baseball fields to watch their favorite baseball or softball team this […]

    Commission not happy with current firm

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, there was discussion on considering a new county engineer.  […]

    Through the eyes of a mom

    June 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Most moms are an advocate, a protector and teacher to her children. On the surface, it […]

    Field Day fun

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Commissioners approve driveway applications

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve driveway applications for […]

  • School Resource Officer Hendrix helps clarify rules of the road

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  With warmer weather on the horizon and school now out for summer, School Resource Officer (SRO) […]

    Chase leads to arrest

    June 3rd, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor According to Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke, on Wednesday evening, May 26, Turner County Deputies […]

    A passion for solving drug cases in the local community

    May 27th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A Drug Recognition Expert is a law enforcement officer trained to identify people driving impaired by drugs other than, […]

    Famous in a small town

    May 27th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although the phrase may have been made popular by country music singer Miranda Lambert, “famous […]

    Turner County to consider FEMA flood insurance

    May 12th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, Planning and Zoning Director Daisy Johnson said she would […]

  • What’s Happening

    Alice L. Brue

    96 Friday, Dec. 25 2020 Alice Lorraine Skalland was born on April 4, 1924, at Garretson to Isaac and Nana […]

    Erik C. Christensen

    51  Wednesday, May 26 Alamosa, Colo. Erik Chris Christensen was born Dec. 8, 1969, in Viborg to Robert C. and […]

    Jerome Kleinsasser

    84 Friday, May 25  Jerome E. Kleinsasser was born to Joe D. and Anna Hofer Kleinsasser on Sept. 20, 1936 […]