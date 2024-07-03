Nick Lehnerz and Austin Aguirre introduced the Viborg Bar with a Grand Opening on June 14. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Managing Editor The Viborg Bar may be one of the newest businesses in town, but the faces behind the bar are familiar to many of us. Austin Aguirre has worked in the Viborg area for…
Latest News
- Irene Rodeo delights attendees with action-packed weekend
- Viborg Bar holds Grand Opening
- Charley Nelson: A passionate coach in the making
- What’s next for the courthouse?
- Summer Reading Program ends in Irene
- Quiet Water Farm determined to succeed, despite heavy loss due to flooding
- Cleanup efforts continue after devastating flooding
- Meet the new Administrative Deputy
- Marjorie Sanborn
- Robert “Bobby” Boe