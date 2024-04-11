Viborg City Council approves liquor license for Camo Saloon

Apr 11, 2024

Renae Hansen | Writer When Viborg’s Buckhorn Bar closed down shortly after Danish Days in 2022, the town found itself with just one business, The Daneville Inn, utilizing one of the three retail on-sale liquor licenses. That changed earlier this year, when the Viborg Bar applied for and was approved for the second of the…

