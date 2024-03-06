Jenn Panaia’s husband Joey and four children accompanied her to the University of Minnesota last year while she underwent her bone marrow transplant. The transplant failed and she will need to start the process all over again this Spring. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Writer When the Joey and Jenn Panaia family moved to Viborg five…
Latest News
- Lady Tornadoes head to State B Tournaments
- Turner County sends two to South Dakota 16
- Viborg Community rallies behind Panaia family
- FIRE! Call before you burn
- I-W band students score well at contest
- Car wash opens in Parker
- Gayville hall kicking off its 23rd season March 17
- Weekly Commissioners Meeting
- Howard Plummer, Jr.
- Norma Jean K Rist