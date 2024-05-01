Viborg-Hurley celebrates academic success of students

New National Honor Society Inductees: Front- Emma Chaussee, Presley Skonhovd, Isabella Voog, Tatum Lyons, and Lexi Lindemann Back- Brenner Gerdes, William Whiddon, Henry Vasgaard, Owen Campbell, Madelyn Feiock, and Thea Sorlien. (picture/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer On Tuesday, April 23 the Viborg-Hurley School District held an Academic Awards Night and National Honor Society Induction…