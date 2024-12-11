Viborg-Hurley high schoolers celebrate the season with Winter Concert

The Viborg-Hurley Choir performs the song “White Winter Hymnal” made popular by the band Pentatonix. The song uses only the body for percussion as accompaniment. The students are using their hands to pat their chests in the picture. (Picture/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Writer On Thursday, December 5, the Viborg-Hurley Music Department brought holiday cheer…