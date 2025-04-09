Viborg-Hurley Middle School spring concert delights with musical talent and a fun twist

The fifth and sixth grade choirs sang songs like This Ol Man and Ja-Da. (Photo/ Beth Mellem) Faydra Christensen | Writer On Tuesday, April 1, the Viborg-Hurley Middle School showcased the musical talents of its students in a highly anticipated Spring Concert, directed by the ever-enthusiastic Mrs. VanVoorst. The evening was filled with delightful performances…