Viborg Public Library hatches egg experiment

Aug 14, 2024 | Home, News

The eggs have created plenty of excitement for both young and old as the patrons wait for them to hatch. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg Public Library may be a bit nosier than usual these days, not due to the patrons but from baby chicks instead. Library Director Becky Nutley hatched the idea…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here