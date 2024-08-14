The eggs have created plenty of excitement for both young and old as the patrons wait for them to hatch. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg Public Library may be a bit nosier than usual these days, not due to the patrons but from baby chicks instead. Library Director Becky Nutley hatched the idea…
Latest News
- Ribbon cutting held for the Tysdal-Foss building at the Turner County Fair
- 30-acre electrical substation may be coming to Hurley
- Improvements made to Bowlway Lanes
- Viborg Public Library hatches egg experiment
- Harold Spomer
- Lorraine Marie Johnson
- Know your Neighbor
- Weekly commissioners meeting
- Post 72 Rallies from behind for the WIN vs W.I.N.
- Canistota/Freeman Sticks win State 16U title