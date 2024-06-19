Viborg Public Library presents Magician Jonathan May

Jun 19, 2024 | Home, News

Magician Jonathan May will be presenting a Magic Show and Workshop at the Viborg Community Center on Sunday, June 23. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Magician Jonathan May will be delighting kids and adults alike at his Magic Show at the Viborg Community Center on Sunday, June 23. The Magic Show will take place from…

