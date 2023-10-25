Wakonda resident and veteran Jim Williams participated in Honor Flight 16 in late September. Here, he poses looking out upon the mall, standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial (photo/submitted). Riva Sharples | WriterThe three Wakonda veterans who participated in recent Honor Flights to Washington, DC, say the one-day whirlwind tour of the war memorials…
Latest News
- Wakonda Honor Flight participants enjoy experience
- “Keep moving forward” with the new Sheriff
- Bidding farewell to Solace Farm General Store
- “Coffee Talk” with Cherrybean Coffee Company
- Irene-Wakonda FCCLA has 35 members this fall
- I-W Haunted School a success
- Centerville’s Fall-O-Ween event draws more than 3,000 attendees
- 104th Annual crow hunt held
- Parker Ford 30 years and still going strong
- Parker FFA holds “Feed the Farmer” day