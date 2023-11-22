Weekly Commissioners meeting recap

Nov 22, 2023 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin informed the commissioners the bridge maintenance is still underway. They are preparing to replace ten culverts next year.State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman informed them they are in a holding pattern waiting to hear back from the supreme court. The felony assault case, set to be heard…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register