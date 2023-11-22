Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin informed the commissioners the bridge maintenance is still underway. They are preparing to replace ten culverts next year.State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman informed them they are in a holding pattern waiting to hear back from the supreme court. The felony assault case, set to be heard…
Latest News
- Nora Store Christmas prepares for 34th year
- Marion School Board approves bring bond proposal to voters
- It took 242 years to make Thanksgiving official
- More bang for your buck
- Mutually Assured Destruction
- Irene-Wakonda’s rendition of Seussical Jr. is well-received
- Fire and wind don’t mix
- Centerville woman awarded first place in MasterWorks Art Show
- Weekly Commissioners meeting recap
- Dale Dean Korslund