Weird weather strikes this December

Photo/Alexxis McKenney

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

Phil Collins nailed it, as his song goes, I can feel it in the air tonight…hold on! As people went about their business on Wednesday, December 15 it was something heard repeated over and over, “It just feels weird”. What is so weird about a prediction of storms in December? Usually, the storms are in the form of snow and wind, creating blizzard conditions. This storm had the meteorologists warning of heavy rain, high winds, and tornadoes. Yes, tornadoes in December.

After tragic storms tore through six southern states last Saturday, Mother Nature turned her sights to the upper northern plains for her next big show. The morning hours brought warm air, dense fog turning to sunshine, and an eerie calmness across the area, while we watched the storm continue to grow as it made its way across the state from west to east. As the storm marched across the state it dished out snow squalls, pounding rain, thunder, lightning, freezing rain, snow, and gale-force winds.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached a balmy 52 degrees, which is 20 degrees higher than average for this time of year but not matching the record which was 60 degrees recorded in 1939. After the storm dumped almost an inch of driving rain, the temperature quickly dropped to 13 degrees, causing roads to turn into crunchy, slippery danger zones.

While the winds didn’t blow as hard locally as they did in other parts of the state, we did see northwest winds reach 44 mph, with gusts recorded up to 65 mph. The highest wind gust recorded in the state was in Wasta, SD at 79 mph.