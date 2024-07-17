Stevens and Blake chosen as Little Ms. and Mr. Centerville For the past several years, the Tornado Days Committee has partnered with Mrs. O’Connell’s 3rd grade class in Centerville to do an annual fundraiser that helps raise a few extra dollars for the various kids’ activities during the town’s 4th of July festival. The fundraiser…
Latest News
- Dakota Ace Hardware celebrates their past, looks forward to their future
- Fifth annual tractor pull happening in Wakonda this weekend
- Camo Saloon hosts Grand Opening
- Clerk of Courts and Court Services are relocating
- “What Makes Centerville a Great Place to Live?”
- “Helping Build Danish Traditions”
- Marion School Board meets July 11
- “From the Front Porch”
- Weekly Commissioner meeting
- Patricia (Pat) Lou Karber