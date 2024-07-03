What’s next for the courthouse?

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer A gap in the roof trusses late last year alerted the commissioners to the serious issues facing the 120-year-old Turner County courthouse. Their immediate response to shore the east side of the courthouse has only placed a temporary band-aid on a long-term problem. This has bought them time as they…
Latest News
