Shane Merrill | Sports The Annual winter sports awards were presented last week at the Parker High School gym. The Pheasant wrestling, boys basketball and girls basketball all received the South Dakota High School Activities association academic team award for performance in the classroom. Individual awards were also presented as follows: Wrestling: Hard Nosed and…
Latest News
- Presenting the 2022 Senior Class at prom
- Parker Wins State Visual Arts Championship
- PARKER PRIDE
- Names Released In Lincoln County Fatal Crash
- Lennox Area Ministerial Association
- Future Farmers of America Week
- Parker Public Library to celebrate National Library Week
- Winter sports awards presented
- March 31, 2022
- Historical evidence found northwest of town