Work on Highway 46 progressing, still on schedule

Work continues on Highway 46 west of Irene. DOT officials say the project is still on task (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The $19.3 million total reconstruction project of Highway 46 continues. South Dakota Department of Transportation officials say work on the 12-mile portion of Highway 46, which runs west of Irene to Highway…