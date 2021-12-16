Working remotely has become more common

Dawn Rye | Writer

How far do you travel for work? For some people, their commute may take over an hour. It is a trip into town, and for others, it is simply walking across the room or maybe into the next room. When COVID-19 forced companies worldwide to send their employees home to work virtually, remote work had a big moment. Yes, the rush to give employees access to all the tools they would need to work from home was sudden for many employers. However, after everyone settled in, what quickly became apparent to many office-based teams was that employees could be more productive and focused when not in the office. According to Global Workplace Analytics, the number of people who work from home with the most significant percentages of remote workers is healthcare, technology, and financial services.

Parker resident Angie Pessia was a Program Lead for a specialty pharmacy company in 2015 in the office and in March 2020 became full-timer working remotely.

With a large specialty pharmacy company, several employees in the southeastern part of South Dakota work remotely. Pessia stated that the only difference between working in the office and working at home is social. She explained that the employee needs to be self-motivated to accomplish daily and weekly goals. Socially make dates to meet up with co-workers. If someone needs that motivation, meet monthly for a quick lunch to keep in touch.

Pessia said the company discussed 2019 working remotely. Once COVID hit became a factor at the beginning of 2020, it did speed the process along as the company wanted everyone to feel comfortable. The transition to work from home was very organized, and it was scheduled on a team-by-team basis. By late spring 2020, employees had all transitioned to work from home.

Employees are no longer have office time at all. They have weekly meetings via our work computers and work phones to go over stats, goals and anything else necessary to our team.

She explained that they have an in-work chat system that allows employees to chat with others, which is a helpful resource. Pessia noted she does miss the potlucks they used to have to celebrate birthdays and holidays.

What are the pros of working remotely? Pessia said she loves working from home and feels more relaxed and productive.

“I have my pet therapy for any stressful times. Being a social person, I did think that working from home would be more of an adjustment; however, I have found that the adjustment was pretty minimal. Since I am more of a self-motivator, working remotely works just as well as working in an office setting,” commented Pessia.

Pesssia saves around $350 a month in gas alone, which is equivalent her monthly car payment. She also saves her PTO days if driving conditions are deficient in the winter and she could not get into work. Her insurance costs less since she no longer has to travel to work, as mileage can be a factor when having full coverage on a newer vehicle.

