Working remotely has become more common

By | Posted December 16th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

How far do you travel for work? For some people, their commute may take over an hour. It is a trip into town, and for others, it is simply walking across the room or maybe into the next room. When COVID-19 forced companies worldwide to send their employees home to work virtually, remote work had a big moment. Yes, the rush to give employees access to all the tools they would need to work from home was sudden for many employers. However, after everyone settled in, what quickly became apparent to many office-based teams was that employees could be more productive and focused when not in the office. According to Global Workplace Analytics, the number of people who work from home with the most significant percentages of remote workers is healthcare, technology, and financial services.  

Parker resident Angie Pessia was a Program Lead for a specialty pharmacy company in 2015 in the office and in March 2020 became full-timer working remotely. 

With a large specialty pharmacy company, several employees in the southeastern part of South Dakota work remotely. Pessia stated that the only difference between working in the office and working at home is social. She explained that the employee needs to be self-motivated to accomplish daily and weekly goals. Socially make dates to meet up with co-workers. If someone needs that motivation, meet monthly for a quick lunch to keep in touch.

Pessia said the company discussed 2019 working remotely. Once COVID hit became a factor at the beginning of 2020, it did speed the process along as the company wanted everyone to feel comfortable. The transition to work from home was very organized, and it was scheduled on a team-by-team basis. By late spring 2020, employees had all transitioned to work from home. 

Employees are no longer have office time at all. They have weekly meetings via our work computers and work phones to go over stats, goals and anything else necessary to our team.

She explained that they have an in-work chat system that allows employees to chat with others, which is a helpful resource. Pessia noted she does miss the potlucks they used to have to celebrate birthdays and holidays. 

What are the pros of working remotely? Pessia said she loves working from home and feels more relaxed and productive. 

“I have my pet therapy for any stressful times. Being a social person, I did think that working from home would be more of an adjustment; however, I have found that the adjustment was pretty minimal. Since I am more of a self-motivator, working remotely works just as well as working in an office setting,” commented Pessia. 

Pesssia saves around $350 a month in gas alone, which is equivalent her monthly car payment. She also saves her PTO days if driving conditions are deficient in the winter and she could not get into work. Her insurance costs less since she no longer has to travel to work, as mileage can be a factor when having full coverage on a newer vehicle.

Comments are closed.

  • Live like Marlys

    December 16th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the “season of giving,” and we all know what that means, spending money on Christmas […]

    Record breaking snow

    December 16th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor While it may not actually be the first snow of the season, it was the […]

    Holiday season brings package theft season

    December 16th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Buying online is not only convenient but opens up our homes to package theft. There is […]

    Parker FFA Chapter finishes semester with awards

    December 16th, 2021
    by

    Fall 2021 has been hectic for the FFA members as they traveled around the state competing in Leadership Development Events […]

    Parker ushers in Christmas

    December 9th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The weather was fantastic for Parkers Hometown Christmas events held Saturday, Dec 4.  A full […]

  • The twelve days of Christmas

    December 9th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer “The 12 Days of Christmas” is a Christmas carol in which the singer talks about all […]

    Building for the future

    December 9th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In May, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of the new […]

    Santa Claus is Coming to Chancellor!

    December 9th, 2021
    by

    Santa is coming to Chancellor on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. to bring goodie bags to all the boys […]

    Hometown Christmas

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    Upcoming Events Dawn Rye | Writer Families and individuals look forward to the hopes and happiness that the Christmas and […]

    THC Spells Big Trouble in Turner County

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    In the late hours of Sunday, Nov. 21, a Turner County deputy was patrolling the area of US Hwy 81 […]

  • What’s Happening

    Mike Van Vliet

    50 Dec. 8 Parker Mike Van Vliet, 50 of Parker, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical […]

    Parker Pheasant wrestlers go 3-0 at home dual

     Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker wrestlers cruised to victories against Sioux Valley and Garretson last Thursday night, and came […]

    Pheasants second at Howard

     Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker wrestling team continued their hot start to the season on Saturday, traveling to Howard […]