Yearly slurry seal project

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

Recently crews from Astech Corp out of St. Cloud, Minn. slurry sealed 18 blocks within the Parker city streets. The slurry seal mix is used in both preventive and corrective maintenance of asphalt pavement surfaces. 
According to Street Superintendent Mike Jorgensen, this is year five of the street improvement project. Photos/Dawn Rye

