A FUN CHRISTMAS PRESENT After the Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 fresh snowfall, 7-year-old Kaden Knutson bundled up in his snow…
A FUN CHRISTMAS PRESENT
A FUN CHRISTMAS PRESENT After the Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 fresh snowfall, 7-year-old Kaden Knutson bundled up in his snow…
The perfect storm brings record flooding Officials began warning residents of a potential storm on Wednesday, March 31, 2019, when...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg recently announced the appointment of Turner County State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman to...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor With the increase of additional sidewalks being constructed throughout Parker, the city has announced that effective...
Viborg – Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services was presented with a very special award this month. They were the first-ever...
Viborg- January is Cervical Health Awareness Month and Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services wants you to know that there’s a...
Sarah Ebeling | Editor sebeling@ncppub.com If you are on social media, it’s no doubt you have seen the viral videos...
Dawn Rye | Writerdrye@ncppub.com Sometimes generosity has nothing to do with what people give, or how much they give. Instead,...
On Friday, Dec. 20, Parker first and second graders decorated gingerbread houses along with help from dozens of volunteers that...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s commissioners meeting, Turner County Fair Manager Lavonne Meyer said with the nice weather...
Dawn Rye | Writer Recently Turner County received eight life pack CR2 defibrillators as a part of the Helmsley Charitable...