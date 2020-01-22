Austin talks spring road repairs

By | Posted January 22nd, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer In the spring of 2019, Turner County roads and farmland endured tremendous amounts of flooding that…

  • Parker school board discusses possible future building plans

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer During last week’s Parker school board meeting the board made a motion to move forward with hiring...

    County road conditions discussed with commissioners

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting resident Gordon Dykstra addressed his concerns for the traffic...

    Council discusses snow ordinances

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Up for discussion at last Monday’s Parker city council meeting was the city’s snow ordinance....

    Dancing the night away

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Members of the Parker Stars put on their second performance of the season on Thursday, Jan. 16. Each age group...

    City of Parker enforcing snow removal ordinance

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker City employees were out on Wednesday, Jan. 15 shoveling and moving snow from 21 residential...

  • Syrup, smiles and giving back

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For the second year in a row, the Parker Fire Department hosted a pancake feed...

    Predictions bring more than dusting

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although area meteorologist were predicting a dusting, to maybe upwards of an inch of snow...

    Miller updates board on Yankton County township meeting

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The idea of two Yankton County townships joining Turner County was brought to the commissioners back...

    Circulation of petitions to begin

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor As of Friday, Jan. 31, anyone who lives within the Parker School District can take...

    Local artist to showcase her artwork to the community

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Art is not necessarily what someone see, but what the artist make others see. For one...

    Freeman surges past Parker

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker 9-6-6-11 32 Freeman         14-11-12-10 47 FREEMAN — The Parker girls basketball […]

    Pheasants run past Freeman

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker                   17-21-21-15  74 Freeman       […]

    Parker wrestlers win home quad

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker wrestling team continued their strong season last Tuesday night, facing several top teams and […]