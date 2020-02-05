Fundraiser to be held

By | Posted February 5th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor On Saturday, Feb. 15 an all day fundraising event is being planned in Monroe for…

  • Vermillion River percentages on the rise for spring flooding

    February 5th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Flooding is the nation’s most common natural disaster. Flooding can happen in every state and territory....

    County Highway Department discussed Davis Bridge

    February 5th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to replace the Davis Bridge...

    South Dakota FFA Officer Dunkelberger meet with South Dakota Leaders

    February 5th, 2020
    by

    Pierre — The South Dakota State and District FFA Officers met with the South Dakota Legislators at the 2020 South...

    SHOWING SUPPORT

    February 5th, 2020
    by

    Parker Public Library to host authors of The Duct Tape Killer

    February 5th, 2020
    by

    The public is invited to come and meet bestselling authors Phil and Sandy Hamman when they talk about their new...

  • Yankton County townships looking to become own county

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Simon Healy of Mayfield Township updated the board after...

    Turner County planning and zoning board decide with a split vote

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning board meeting, a motion was made to recommend...

    Parker taking part in “Pennies for Patients”

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor “Pennies for Patients,” a community service project that is offered by the Leukemia and Lymphoma...

    Pheasant Tales

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Paityn DeBoer | Writer Senior year of high school is like living in a completely different world, at times. There...

    Parker school board discusses possible future building plans

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer During last week’s Parker school board meeting the board made a motion to move forward with hiring...

  • What’s Happening

    “Pennies for Patients”

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor In today’s society, cancer is not a taboo word that is whispered around the table. […]

    Mary Woltzen Begeman Wells

    86 Wednesday, Jan. 29 Marion Mary Alice Woltzen was born on Sept. 3, 1933, near Parker to Harry and Alice […]

    Wayne Wieman

    77 Tuesday, Jan. 28 Monroe Wayne Wieman was born April 6, 1942, to Francis and Gladys Wieman, in a farmhouse […]