Parker joins in request

More than 160 municipal and county officials, including several in Turner County, have signed a letter requesting Governor Noem to declare a public health emergency.

Parker, Chancellor, Marion and Hurley, as well as other neighboring towns, signed the letter.

“We believe this declaration would allow more options for the Governor and our local governments who are on the front lines,” stated Yvonne Taylor, Executive Director of the SD Municipal League, which was asked to coordinate the effort among the municipalities and counties.

In the letter, sent Monday, April 6, mayors and county commissioners signed the letter, stating that COVID-19 certainly meets the definition under SDCL 34-22-41 as an “imminent threat of an illness, health condition, or widespread exposure to an infectious or toxic agent that poses a significant risk of substantial harm to the affected population.”

Numerous states in the nation have also taken the additional step of declaring a Public Health Emergency. A declaration of a public health emergency at the state or local level may be necessary for South Dakota to receive federal funding. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, that became effective Wednesday, April 1, provides funds to states for the public health emergency created by COVID-19. This act requires a state to issue an emergency declaration to access funds for South Dakota households under its SNAP provision for emergency allotments to address temporary food needs. In addition, the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act creates a coronavirus relief fund that will grant South Dakota $1,250,000,000 to use towards expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency. A declaration of a public health emergency would give South Dakota access to these, and potentially others, much needed funds.