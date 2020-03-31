Parker joins in request

By | Posted 22 hours ago |


Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
sebeling@ncppub.com

More than 160 municipal and county officials, including several in Turner County, have signed a letter requesting Governor Noem to declare a public health emergency.
Parker, Chancellor, Marion and Hurley, as well as other neighboring towns, signed the letter.
“We believe this declaration would allow more options for the Governor and our local governments who are on the front lines,” stated Yvonne Taylor, Executive Director of the SD Municipal League, which was asked to coordinate the effort among the municipalities and counties.
In the letter, sent Monday, April 6, mayors and county commissioners signed the letter, stating that COVID-19 certainly meets the definition under SDCL 34-22-41 as an “imminent threat of an illness, health condition, or widespread exposure to an infectious or toxic agent that poses a significant risk of substantial harm to the affected population.”
Numerous states in the nation have also taken the additional step of declaring a Public Health Emergency. A declaration of a public health emergency at the state or local level may be necessary for South Dakota to receive federal funding. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, that became effective Wednesday, April 1, provides funds to states for the public health emergency created by COVID-19. This act requires a state to issue an emergency declaration to access funds for South Dakota households under its SNAP provision for emergency allotments to address temporary food needs. In addition, the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act creates a coronavirus relief fund that will grant South Dakota $1,250,000,000 to use towards expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency. A declaration of a public health emergency would give South Dakota access to these, and potentially others, much needed funds.

Comments are closed.

  • School canceled for remainder of year

    22 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com On Monday, April 6, Governor Kristi Noem recommended that students not return to their […]

    Keeping the communication lines open with LEAP Communications

    22 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting the board decided the county will continue to […]

    Election postponed

    22 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling |Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Parker’s school board election, planned for next week, has been postponed. Due to the COVID-19 […]

    WHEN YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN, WE ARE THERE WITH YOU.

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are […]

    Deputy involved in crash

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash, south of Chancellor, injured […]

  • Commissioners continue to use Turner County radio towers

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, the board agreed to followup with Leap Communications […]

    Creating normalcy in a digital world

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com ZOOM has become the new digital way to communicate with friends, family and student—teacher interaction […]

    Parker signs executive resolution

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com A special Parker city council meeting was held on Thursday, March 26 to discuss […]

    Validity of firing questioned

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com A special city meeting in Monroe, held recently without the public’s notice, ended with the […]

    Strength and Hope

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    On Wednesday, March 25 the Parker Fire Department and ambulance, along with other Turner County fire and emergency services showed […]

  • What’s Happening

    Ronald J. Leber

    Ronald J. Leber 86 Sunday, March 29 Parker Ronald Jerome Leber was born on Feb. 20, 1934, at Parker to […]

    Janice M. “Jan” Thompson

    Janice M. “Jan” Thompson 82 Tuesday, March 24 Sioux Falls and formerly of Parker Janice Marie Joffer was born on […]

    Joy Berthelsen

    Joy Berthelsen 89 Saturday, March 21 Parker Veva Joy Berthelsen was born on Jan. 13,1931 at Parker to Ray and […]