Parker School board discussed visitor safety

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting the board discussed the public main office entrance for school safety.

Business manager Jim Vogel said the school is working toward a new design to maneuver the public into the main office. He explained some occasional visitors don’t check-in. Vogel noted the school wants to promote good safety practices. He explained Koch Hazard Architects would come up with a design that allows people to step into the entryway, forcing them to turn right through the library doors then move left through a door into the main office. Vogel said that where the current window sits between the main office and the library is a structure support that does benefit the project.

Another project that was discussed was the irrigation system at the athletic complex. Vogel explained it was a joint project between the city and school a few years ago with the school paying for the well and the city paid for hook-up and pump. He said currently the water feeds the football field and soccer area. Vogel noted last year the school took a hit during a lightning storm that has affected lighting and the irrigation system. He said the insurance would replace a panel. Vogel explained the school is looking at receiving a proposal to add irrigation outside the track. He noted the school spends a lot of time and labor carrying pipe in to manually water the grass areas. Vogel said Phase I of the addition would be the irrigation around the concession stand area. Phase II would consist of the east side of the track to run the irrigation pipe, explained Vogel.

Justin Gillespie from the Parker Ballpark Association said one of their objectives is to renovate the ballparks. He explained the ball fields are in poor condition. Gillespie noted the association was formed because of these issues. He said the first project is field two adjacent to the grandstands. Gillespie said part of the renovation is the sod and turf on the field. He noted they have been working with the Southeast Tech turf management program. Gillespie noted it is possible to water that particular field by pulling pipes, however, it is very inefficient to do that. He said they heard about the future project for the west side of the track regarding the irrigation. He said the association is asking to become involved in the process instead of having the school have their plan and the city have their plan. He recommends having the same contractor come in so the plans don’t conflict with each other. Gillespie said, in the end, it would save both sides money.

Vogel asked “Is the city and the association in a financial position to start this summer?”

Gillespie said depending on the cost with some initial estimates, however, at this point the association could swallow the financial cost. He explained the cost could come down if the school and the city could work together.

The board would wait for the proposals before moving forward with the project.