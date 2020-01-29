Parker taking part in “Pennies for Patients”

Yankton County townships looking to become own county January 29th, 2020

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Simon Healy of Mayfield Township updated the board after...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.

Pheasant Tales January 29th, 2020

by admin Paityn DeBoer | Writer Senior year of high school is like living in a completely different world, at times. There...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.

Parker school board discusses possible future building plans January 22nd, 2020

by admin Dawn Rye |Writer During last week’s Parker school board meeting the board made a motion to move forward with hiring...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.