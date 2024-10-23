105th Annual Crow Hunt held

Oct 23, 2024 | Home, News

Eric Meyer and Paul Reynolds stand with their award after winning the 105th Turner County Crow hunt, shooting 147 crows (Photo/Submitted) Shane Merrill | Parker Sports The 105th annual Turner County Crow Hunt was held last Wednesday, October 16 with a slate of 25 two-man teams, with one open spot. Team captains for the year…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here