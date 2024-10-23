Eric Meyer and Paul Reynolds stand with their award after winning the 105th Turner County Crow hunt, shooting 147 crows (Photo/Submitted) Shane Merrill | Parker Sports The 105th annual Turner County Crow Hunt was held last Wednesday, October 16 with a slate of 25 two-man teams, with one open spot. Team captains for the year…
Latest News
- Scary good fun coming to a town near you!
- Remembering Hazel
- 105th Annual Crow Hunt held
- 20th Annual Turner County Youth Hunt held
- Meals with a Mission is official
- Irene Fall Festival happening this weekend
- Fire Prevention day held
- Marion school board meeting held
- Eileen (Stroschein) Schmidt
- Ronald T. Jorgensen