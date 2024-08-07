24th Annual Cornstock another success

Brielle Dubos was crowned the 2024 Little Miss Cornstock at Wakonda’s annual celebration last weekend. Altogether, Little Miss Cornstock raised more than $1,900 for Friends of the Wakonda Pool. (Photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The 24th annual Cornstock celebration held last weekend in Wakonda was another great success. Though the weather was sweltering, more…

