A night of Feudin’, Fightin’ & Fussin’ in Davis

William Bishop III (Josh Wiebesiek) and Lizzie Fernheiser (Jennifer Beckman) moments after he pops the question. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Davis Winterstock presents 45th performance Renae Hansen | Editor It’s a Turner County tradition that dates back to 1983, and the Davis Winterstock came through once again this year with a fun night of Feudin’, Fightin’ &…