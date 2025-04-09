William Bishop III (Josh Wiebesiek) and Lizzie Fernheiser (Jennifer Beckman) moments after he pops the question. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Davis Winterstock presents 45th performance Renae Hansen | Editor It’s a Turner County tradition that dates back to 1983, and the Davis Winterstock came through once again this year with a fun night of Feudin’, Fightin’ &…
Latest News
- A night of Feudin’, Fightin’ & Fussin’ in Davis
- Stretch Fitness opens 24-hour gym
- Wriggs retire, hand reigns of business over to Revolution Repair & Towing
- CHS celebrates grand opening of Worthing grain terminal
- Parker School Board holds meeting to continue discussion on possible sports cooperative with Marion School
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School spring concert delights with musical talent and a fun twist
- Rose Haan
- Three Cougars earn All-State honors after strong showings at Class B tournament
- Tornadoes named to Class B girls’ All-State Team
- Pheasants fall in opener