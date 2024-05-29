Riva Sharples | Editor This Saturday, June 1, more than 325 children gone too soon will be honored during the 23rd “A Walk to Remember” sponsored by Healing Hope Ministries of rural Alcester. The event, a project of the non-profit organization, will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on their property in rural Alcester.“The…
Latest News
- Remembering those who have answered the call
- Rist among veterans honored on Midwest Honor Flight
- Is the sky the limit?
- Campers return to serve and work at Swan Lake Christian Camp
- “A Walk to Remember” June 1 will honor those gone too soon
- Viborg-Hurley eighth graders move on to HS
- Irene’s Sunday in the Park happening this weekend
- Weekly Commissioners Meeting
- Mona Marscheider
- Victor Koehn