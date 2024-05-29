“A Walk to Remember” June 1 will honor those gone too soon

Riva Sharples | Editor This Saturday, June 1, more than 325 children gone too soon will be honored during the 23rd “A Walk to Remember” sponsored by Healing Hope Ministries of rural Alcester. The event, a project of the non-profit organization, will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on their property in rural Alcester.“The…