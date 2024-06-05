“Adventure Begins at Your Library” – Summer Reading programs kick off this week

The Hurley Public Library began their “Adventure Begins at Your Library” Summer Reading program on Monday, June 3. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor As most parents already know, it doesn’t take long for “Yay, school’s out” to turn into “Mom, I’m bored”. Luckily for all, many of the libraries in our area are kicking off…