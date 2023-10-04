All for one and one for all

Oct 4, 2023 | News, Sports

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker High School football team made an appearance in Sioux Falls to cheer on the Parker fifth and sixth grade boys. The boys were so excited to have the their mentors show up to watch them and cheer them on to a 14-0 win. Both teams are winners on…

