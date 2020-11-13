All in keeping Parker clean

By | Posted November 13th, 2020 |

Last week Parker city employees tore down the old water pump house near the city shop. According to Street Superintendent Mike Jorgensen, the building was imploding on itself and needed to get the storage items out. He said this project is part of “Keeping Parker clean.” (Photo\Dawn Rye)

Comments are closed.

  • Parker receives CARES money to aid community

    18 hours ago
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern The federal government allocated South Dakota just over $141 million to assist with COVID-19 related […]

    Parker council approves garbage administration fee

    18 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker’s city council met in regular session last Monday night. Although there were a few […]

    Johnson Engineering updates board on county structures

    18 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, Johnson Engineering PE, LSIT, Dan Johnson updated the board […]

    Parker School District discuss committee meeting with Marion School Board

    18 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, a motion was made to have president Jason Chester […]

    Volunteers battle blaze north of town

    November 13th, 2020
    by

  • Controlled burn causes damage on Highway 44

    November 13th, 2020
    by

    Parker talks adding a girls wrestling program

    November 13th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The South Dakota High School Activities Association has sanctioned a girl’s division for the 2020-2021 wrestling […]

    Turner County voting results

    November 13th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the voting results. […]

    Area departments respond to multiple fires

    November 13th, 2020
    by

    Trunk or treat COVID style

    November 5th, 2020
    by

  • What’s Happening

    Parker heads back to state

    Shane Merrill | Writer After a one-year hiatus, the Parker volleyball team is headed back to the big dance. The […]

    Kenneth Ray Buller

    79 Friday, Nov. 13 Parker Kenneth Ray Buller was born on Jan. 18, 1941 near Parker, the second son to […]

    Michelle Axelson

    47 Wednesday, Nov. 11 Marion Michelle Moore was born Oct. 18, 1973 in Mitchell to Phillip and Cheryl (Olson) Moore. […]