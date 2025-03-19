Anderson named Parker School District Teacher of the Year

Renae Hansen | Editor Congratulations to Mrs. Makenzie Anderson, Second Grade Elementary Teacher, on being selected Parker School District’s Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Anderson began her teaching career in Parker, and this is her fourth year in the district. She has taught Second Grade for all of those four years and says that she…
