Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope

Oct 11, 2023 | Home, News

Tickets for this year’s Angel Album Quilt will be on sale throughout the month of October. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Writer October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. For Brian and Rebecca Hanson, this became very personal in 2003 when they lost their baby Brenna shortly after birth. Most people find that helping others…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register