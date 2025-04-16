Anne Christiansen receives HFMA Founders Medal of Honor Award

Pioneer Memorial CFO Anne Christiansen (second from left) was the recipient of the 2025 HFMA Medal of Honor Award. (Photo/Submitted) The South Dakota Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) held their Spring Symposium on March 27 and 28, 2025 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Ramkota Convention Center. At the end of…