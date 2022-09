Benefit Being Planned for Irene’s Matt Kuchta

By Riva Sharples Members of the Irene Fire Department, as well as family, friends, and neighbors far and wide, are rallying around Irene resident and longtime volunteer firefighter Matt Kuchta, who was recently diagnosed with a rare and debilitating form of Multiple Sclerosis. The 39-year-old Kuchta was diagnosed with a Marburg variant of the disease,…