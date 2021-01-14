Body found south of Parker

Dawn Rye | Writer

Last Saturday, Turner County deputy Trent VanRavenswaay was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on a minimum maintenance road south of Parker. According to Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke, when the deputy arrived on the scene, the car was abandoned with a boot laying on the ground. He said a few feet later, VanRavenswaay saw another boot and when he followed the trail, he found a deceased body. Luke noted the initial investigation shows an approximately 40-year-old local female’s vehicle became stuck and she attempted to take off walking and died of hypothermia. He said a toxicology report and autopsy is being completed.

