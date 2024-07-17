The Viborg Development Corporation welcomed the Camo Saloon with a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to their Grand Opening on Friday, July 12. Pictured from left to right are Caroline Ackerman, Anne Christiansen, Julie Justus, Josh Justus, Ben Justus, Gary Ward and Scott Larsen. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Camo Saloon (formerly the Buckhorn…
Latest News
- Dakota Ace Hardware celebrates their past, looks forward to their future
- Fifth annual tractor pull happening in Wakonda this weekend
- Camo Saloon hosts Grand Opening
- Clerk of Courts and Court Services are relocating
- “What Makes Centerville a Great Place to Live?”
- “Helping Build Danish Traditions”
- Marion School Board meets July 11
- “From the Front Porch”
- Weekly Commissioner meeting
- Patricia (Pat) Lou Karber