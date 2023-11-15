Carole’s Opening soon in Marion

Nov 15, 2023 | Home, News

Alan Astleford | Writer Larry Nichelson had passed through Marion on numerous occasions. He observed that the restaurant on Broadway was vacant. He contacted Jen Tieszen and was eventually connected with the Marion Development committee. They came together and negotiated an agreement to open the former establishment as Carole’s Dining.Nichelson graduated from Parker school in…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register