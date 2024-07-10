Celebrating Centerville Tornado Days

Possibly the best dressed 4-pack on the course during the Tornado Days Golf Tournament: Andy Nelson, Adam Hanssen, Stephen Hinrich, and Allen “Scooby” Skotvold. (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer Another Tornado Days 2024 has come and gone. With the forecasted weather, it was supposed to be raining and cool for most of the days,…
