Celebrating Centerville Tornado Days

Jul 10, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Possibly the best dressed 4-pack on the course during the Tornado Days Golf Tournament: Andy Nelson, Adam Hanssen, Stephen Hinrich, and Allen “Scooby” Skotvold. (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Writer Another Tornado Days 2024 has come and gone. With the forecasted weather, it was supposed to be raining and cool for most of the days,…

