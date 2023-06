Centerville Art Gallery to hold special raffle

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Leader Building Art Gallery located at 616 Broadway St. in Centerville will be holding a very special raffle and Artist Reception on Friday, June 9 from 5-7 p.m. The event, which is sponsored by the Centerville Arts Council will feature original paintings by Russ Duerksen. Duerksen, a native Turner…