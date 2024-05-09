Centerville girls break a 40 year record at “The Wood”

First place, class B, 4×400 relay team, (L-R) Izzie Eide, Emma Marshall, Lillie Eide, Emery Shubeck at Howard Wood with a time of 4:11.98. Crushing the 40 year old school record, and having a their names on the record boards! Congratulations ladies! Wow that race was fantastic!!! (photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Centerville Sports In…
