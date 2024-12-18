Centerville holds 2024 Community Gala Event

Gary and Ellenor Knutson and Eloise Hybertson accept the award for the Business of the Year for the Sewing Room & Country Sunshine Greenhouse. (Photo/Submitted) Jared Hybertson | Centerville Community & Economic Development Coordinator On December 7 the Centerville Development Corporation hosted the 2024 Celebrate Centerville Community Gala event. The event is held annually to…