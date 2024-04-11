Jared Hybertson (R), Centerville’s Community and Economic Development Director accepted the award from Tyler Tordsen (L) on behalf of the community of Centerville. (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Centerville is making big strides when it comes to community development, and it’s getting noticed!Recently, the tiny town tucked in the south corner of Turner County…
Latest News
- Centerville honored by Metro Area leaders
- New Clay-Union Electric facility serving area
- Viborg City Council approves liquor license for Camo Saloon
- “Military kids are like dandelions. They bloom wherever they are planted.”
- I-W students attend large group contest
- Machine shed fire utilizes three fire departments
- Viborg-Hurley High School’s ‘Euphoria’ Prom enchants attendees
- Viborg’s Danish Community Club needs your help!
- Viborg-Hurley Middle School takes center stage with Spring Concert
- Security Bank welcomes James Bohnsack to Viborg Branch