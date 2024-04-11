Centerville honored by Metro Area leaders

Jared Hybertson (R), Centerville’s Community and Economic Development Director accepted the award from Tyler Tordsen (L) on behalf of the community of Centerville. (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Centerville is making big strides when it comes to community development, and it’s getting noticed!Recently, the tiny town tucked in the south corner of Turner County…