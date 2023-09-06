Linda Holmberg | Centerville Librarian A recent donation to the Centerville Library is this vibrant quilt. The masterpiece was made by Debbie Holmberg, and donated to the library, which will be raffled off as a fund raiser. The drawing for this beautiful quilt will be held on Saturday, October 22 during the Fall-O-Ween Festival. Contact…
Latest News
- The “Mural Man”
- Work on Highway 46 progressing, still on schedule
- Tuesday, 22 years ago
- Turner County Shooting Sports to hold organizational meeting
- Meals with a Mission continues to grow
- Centerville Library fundraiser
- Parker city-wide cleanup
- Marion School implements guidelines for facility usage
- Daneville Heritage Museum
- New elementary teachers at Irene-Wakonda excited to work with students