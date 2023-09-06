Centerville Library fundraiser

Sep 6, 2023 | Home, News

Linda Holmberg | Centerville Librarian A recent donation to the Centerville Library is this vibrant quilt. The masterpiece was made by Debbie Holmberg, and donated to the library, which will be raffled off as a fund raiser. The drawing for this beautiful quilt will be held on Saturday, October 22 during the Fall-O-Ween Festival. Contact…

