Chancellor offers “Last Chance” shopping at Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

Dec 23, 2024 | Home, News

Santa was available for photo opportunities with the kids. Last minute shoppers had the opportunity to complete their lists at the Last Chance Holiday Craft and Vendor Show held at the Chancellor Event Center last Saturday. Over forty vendors and crafters were on hand with gift ideas, and Santa was on hand to talk to…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here