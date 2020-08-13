Cleaning up condemned houses

On Thursday, Aug. 6. the city started cleaning up Parker’s condemned houses after the residents received a letter to comply with city ordinances. According to City Finance Office Adam Jans, residents had 35 days to respond. In the payloader, Joel Peterson started loading the rubble and tree debris from a house in town.

