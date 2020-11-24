COMING DOWN

By | Posted November 24th, 2020 |

On Friday, Nov. 20, another dilapidated home in Parker was torn down under the city’s direction. This was the third of four homes on the list to be demolished. The next home that will be dismantled will come down later this month. Two homes on the city’s list of nuisance properties were remodeled. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

